Rescued Farm Animals Take Center Stage at Grand Rapids Gala

Think cowboy boots paired with ballgowns, rhinestones alongside bolo ties, and an evening where the most memorable guests might have four legs.

On Saturday, November 14, Indian Paintbrush Farm Sanctuary will bring a distinctive twist to the fall social calendar with Boots & Ballgowns, an elegant Western-inspired gala at The Gilmore in Grand Rapids. The evening promises live music, cocktails, elevated dining and auctions, all in support of a meaningful cause: providing rescued farm animals with safe, loving homes for life.

But this is more than a traditional fundraising gala. At the heart of the evening will be the sanctuary’s animal ambassadors, giving guests an opportunity to meet some of the animals whose stories are at the center of the organization’s work.

Through personal encounters and introductions to individual residents, guests will discover the personalities, relationships and emotional lives of rescued farm animals. The experience is designed to foster a deeper appreciation for animals and the importance of compassionate care. Animal welfare will remain a priority throughout the evening, with encounters entirely voluntary, participating animals carefully selected for their comfort around people, and quiet spaces available whenever they need a break.

The evening’s culinary and entertainment offerings will bring plenty of their own appeal. Gilmore Catering will serve premium passed hors d’oeuvres, while themed cocktails, live music and both live and silent auctions round out the festivities.

Fashion, naturally, is part of the fun. Guests are invited to interpret upscale Western style however they choose. Think polished denim, statement boots and bolo ties, or rhinestones, cocktail dresses and full-length ballgowns. The dress code is less about following a formula and more about embracing a little Western flair with a touch of glamour.

Proceeds from the gala will directly benefit Indian Paintbrush Farm Sanctuary, a Rockford-based nonprofit dedicated to providing rescued farm animals with compassionate, lifelong care. Beyond offering sanctuary, the organization creates educational and wellness experiences that help people build stronger connections with animals and the natural world.

For those looking to make a difference while enjoying one of the season’s more distinctive social gatherings, Boots & Ballgowns offers an opportunity to do both. And with rescued farm animals taking center stage, it’s an evening with a purpose that extends well beyond the dance floor.

Boots & Ballgowns takes place Saturday, November 14, 2026, at The Gilmore in Grand Rapids. Tickets and additional event information are available at bootsandballgowns.com.

Boots & Ballgowns takes place Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at The Gilmore, 5179 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, Michigan.

Ready to join the celebration? Purchase tickets and find event details at bootsandballgowns.com.