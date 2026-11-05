100 for $100 Sale Offers Affordable, Original Holiday Gifts

Holiday shoppers looking for a unique gift — or a little original art for their own walls — will have plenty to browse at Grand Valley Artists’ 100 for $100 Sale, Friday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7, noon to 6 p.m.

The biannual sale features affordable original artwork by local artists, with every piece priced at $100. The event takes place at Grand Valley Artists Studio & Gallery, 2661 29th St. SE, Suite B, behind Schuler Books in Grand Rapids.

The sale also offers a chance to support a longstanding part of West Michigan’s arts community. Founded in 1957, Grand Valley Artists is a volunteer-run nonprofit with more than 270 members. As it approaches its 70th anniversary, the organization remains dedicated to bringing artists together to create, share ideas and grow in their practice.

Unlike organizations focused primarily on exhibitions or formal instruction, Grand Valley Artists emphasizes the value of working alongside fellow artists. Members gather for live-model sessions, open studios and critiques throughout the week, creating a collaborative environment that welcomes artists at different experience levels and working in a variety of mediums.

That sense of community has been central to the organization since its beginnings. Members say mentorship, encouragement and the opportunity to learn from one another are among the things that make GVA special.

The 100 for $100 Sale brings that creative community directly to holiday shoppers, offering an opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind work while supporting local artists.

For more information about the sale, upcoming exhibitions or membership, visit grandvalleyartists.org.