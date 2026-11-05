The Ultimate Encore: A 336-Year-Old Stradivarius Gets Its Moment in Muskegon

In 1878, composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky dedicated his Violin Concerto to famed violinist Leopold Auer, who famously rejected the work as “unplayable.” Nearly 150 years later, history comes full circle when on November 13 world-renowned violinist Vadim Gluzman performs the concerto with West Michigan Symphony (WMS), playing the very 1690 Stradivarius once owned by Auer himself. It’s a remarkable musical reunion that brings together a legendary instrument, a masterpiece born of rejection and destined for greatness, and one extraordinary performance.

Tchaikovsky’s beloved violin concerto takes center stage in this opening concert of WMS’s 2026–27 Masterworks Series. From the concerto’s fiery, driving passages to its tender, soaring melodies, Gluzman’s performance promises an evening of virtuosity and compelling emotional depth. The concert takes place Friday, November 13 at 7:30 pm at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Avenue in Muskegon. Mike and Kay Olthoff are the 2026-2027 Season Sponsors; WMS Past Chairs Committee is the Concert Sponsor, and Blue Lake Public Radio is the Media Sponsor. For tickets, starting at $19 for adults, $10 for students, visit westmichigansymphony.org, call 231.727.8001, or visit the Frauenthal Center box office. In recognition of Veterans Day, active duty military and veterans receive a 50% discount for up to two tickets, through the Frauenthal Center box office (by showing miliary ID at time of purchase).

The evening’s program also features American composer Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout, a vibrant tribute to frontline workers of COVD-19 and the resilience and spirit of communities, and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, a work brimming with lyrical melodies, folk-inspired rhythms and exuberant orchestral color. Together, the three works offer an evening of musical discovery, from a contemporary celebration of community to the enduring drama and beauty of the classical repertoire.

Gluzman is internationally acclaimed for his expressive artistry, technical brilliance and compelling interpretations of the violin repertoire. He has appeared with leading orchestras and conductors around the world. His performances combine virtuosic command with a deeply personal musical voice, making him a natural interpreter of Tchaikovsky’s demanding and deeply expressive concerto. Gluzman performs on the historic Stradivarius — on long-termloan to him from Chicago’s Stradivari Society — bringing an extraordinary connection to the concerto’s history. The instrument once belonged to the very musician for whom Tchaikovsky wrote the work—and who initially refused to play it.

Audience members and the general public are invited to learn more at a free Lunch ’n Learn, including complimentary lunch, at noon Wednesday, November 11, at The Block, 360 W. Western Avenue. Hosted by Music Director Scott Speck, the event will offer insights into the upcoming performance and an opportunity for conversation. Advance reservations are required HERE.

Free shuttle transport is available fromMuskegon Farmer’s Market to the door of the Frauenthal, and back again after Friday night’s concert. A post-concert gathering is held in the lower-level Frau Lounge, an opportunity for the audience to mingle with the conductor and musicians. Beverages, desserts and charcuterie are available for purchase.

Vadim Gluzman & Angela Yoffe at The Block

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, Gluzman returns for an intimate evening of chamber music at The Block, West Michigan Symphony’s live listening room at 360 W. Western Avenue. Joined by his wife, pianist Angela Yoffe, Gluzman presents a self-curated program of favorite works by Prokofiev, Bach, Bartok and more, offering audiences a different perspective on the artistry they experience with the full orchestra the night before. For tickets starting at $35, visit westmichigansymphony.org or call 231.726.3231.

“The opportunity to experience an artist of Vadim Gluzman’s caliber two nights in a row, from big stage to little stage, is a rare treat,” said WMS CEO Andy Buelow. “It’s basically a mini-artist residency. At most orchestras, the guest artist walks onstage, plays a 20 to 30 minute concerto, and then leaves. If you’re lucky, you get a brief encore. Here in West Michigan, we have this multi-dimensional, immersive experience with our guest artists.”