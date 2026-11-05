Recipe: Game Day Dip

It’s Michigan versus Michigan State weekend, and if there’s one thing guaranteed to stir up some friendly (or not-so-friendly) debate, it’s this rivalry. The Wolverines and Spartans are heading to The Big House in Ann Arbor for a Saturday night showdown, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM EST on November 7. Michigan is coming off a 28–21 win over Rutgers, while Michigan State is looking to turn things around after a bye week and a tough stretch of conference play. Whether you’re cheering Maize and Blue or rooting for Green and White, chances are you’ll be sharing a watch party with someone on the other side.

And that’s where this Game Day Dip comes in. Forget picking sides: this is one appetizer everyone can get behind. It’s got all the spicy, tangy, cheesy goodness of classic buffalo chicken dip, but with a lighter little twist that makes it surprisingly easy to enjoy without feeling like you’ve already blown your entire day’s calorie budget before halftime. Cottage cheese gets blended into a silky, creamy base, blue cheese brings that unmistakable buffalo-wing flavor, and tender shredded chicken makes every bite satisfying.

Serve it bubbling hot with crunchy celery sticks or toasted pita chips, and watch it disappear faster than a fourth-quarter lead. Is it a healthy-ish game day indulgence? Absolutely. Is it delicious enough to win over both sides of this rivalry? We’ll let the dip do the talking.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4–6 servings

The Dip Base

Chicken: 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken (skin removed, breast meat preferred for leanest profile).

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken (skin removed, breast meat preferred for leanest profile). Cottage Cheese: 1 cup 2% or non-fat cottage cheese (the secret to the creamy texture).

1 cup 2% or non-fat cottage cheese (the secret to the creamy texture). Blue Cheese: 3 tbsp crumbled blue cheese (adds that authentic buffalo wings tang).

3 tbsp crumbled blue cheese (adds that authentic buffalo wings tang). Buffalo Sauce: 1/3 cup of your favorite buffalo wing sauce (like Frank’s RedHot).

1/3 cup of your favorite buffalo wing sauce (like Frank’s RedHot). Seasonings: 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder, and a pinch of black pepper.

The Dippers

Low-Carb Option: 2 heads of celery, cut into 3-inch sturdy sticks.

2 heads of celery, cut into 3-inch sturdy sticks. Classic Option: 2–3 whole pita breads, cut into triangles and toasted into chips.

Step-by-Step Directions