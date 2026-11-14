Democrats’ sweeping wins and the approvals of local data center moratoriums and restrictions in the midterm elections are poised to embolden opponents of the artificial intelligence buildout across the U.S.

A number of successful Democratic candidates campaigned on enacting moratoriums on new AI data center construction, citing concerns such as electricity and water use.

Other Democrats want more regulations on AI overall with fears about machine learning eliminating jobs and resulting nefarious and dystopian outcomes.

They will put those campaign promises into action come January, when Democrats take control of Congress and a number of state capitals across the country, including in Texas, Ohio, Georgia and Iowa.

SLOWING THE AI WAVE

An analysis by Goldman Sachs shows that as many as 45% of planned U.S. data centers could be delayed by moratoriums.

That could put a kink in all the new computing power needed for machine learning models and AI rollouts.

It also worries AI boosters, including President Donald Trump, that the U.S. could be put at a disadvantage in the global AI race.

Resistance to new data centers across the U.S. has hyperscalers and AI data center developers looking more at international options.

Alphabet (the parent company of Google and YouTube) announced the day after Democrats’ big victories a new $15 billion data center push in Malaysia.

In its initial public offering (IPO) filing, Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI platform, is also looking globally for its data centers to “reduce concentration risks” in the U.S.

Those in the AI space said the writing was on the wall before the blue wave election results with strong community and bipartisan opposition to data centers across the country.

“Certainly, some computing power from AI will move outside the U.S., but the election simply accelerated something that was already happening,” said Stanislav Kazanov, head of governance, cybersecurity and data for Innowise, an international software development and technology consulting firm.

Kazanov said 26% of the 633 gigawatts of new AI data center capacity in the U.S. tracked by Modo Energy is in states where the newly elected governor “plans an immediate halt on data center projects.”

He said AI firms may parcel out their infrastructure plans.

“Large cloud providers will make decisions on how to allocate different tasks involving artificial intelligence. AI programs that respond to requests made by American users will have to remain close to them,” he said. “They will migrate to more accommodating U.S. states, federal lands or campuses powered by their own energy sources before being exported.”

Some data center developers have already been talking about expanding their AI footprints on existing campuses, rather than going through fights at new locations.

Kazanov said data centers focused on machine learning training models are more likely to be located outside the U.S., with Malaysia, India, Canada and Mexico as potential landing spots.

‘DIVERSIFICATION, NOT AN EXODUS’

Arnold Platz, founder and CEO of General Future Holding, a Hungary-based AI technology recycling firm, said the core of the AI sector, “the capital, the chips and the customers,” are in the U.S.

Platz concurs that other aspects of the AI rollout can move offshore.

“I’d call it diversification, not an exodus,” he said.

Platz said international data center options include energy-rich, wealthy Persian Gulf states; the Nordic region, with its power supplies and cooler climates; as well as Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

“Hungary and Poland have power, land, access to the EU market and governments that move fast on industrial permits,” Platz said. “I watch Asian manufacturers choose this region every year.”

A report by consulting firm Kearney sees data center demand in Europe shifting to markets such as Hungary, Greece, Portugal and Scandinavia, and slowing in larger economies such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom, where there are power usage concerns and political pushback against AI.

GROWTH IN ASIA

Aaron Henry, founder and managing director of Foundeast Asia Co. Ltd., a Thailand-based communications firm, expects Asian markets, such as Thailand, India and Malaysia, to “capture a larger share” of new AI data centers with the U.S. midterms results accelerating international site selections.

“Where that investment lands will depend on who can deliver reliable power, secure water for cooling and connect facilities to customers on a predictable timeline,” Henry said.

Those mirror some of the challenges faced by data center developers in the U.S. amid concerns about electricity and water consumption, noise levels and land-use impacts.

Currently, the U.S. is home to 45% of data centers globally, according to software firm Cargoson. Europe had roughly 28% and Asia had 15% of the world’s data centers, as of late last year.

New infrastructure is needed for AI’s larger computing needs and training machine learning models.

A recent analysis by McKinsey & Co. sees major hyperscalers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle and Alphabet already investing in Asian data center buildouts.

The consulting firm sees significant AI buildouts across Asia, projecting it will account for 34% of global data center demand by 2030. Some analysts also see potential growth in Indonesia and Vietnam.

‘BUILD RESPONSIBLY’

Mike Intrator, CEO, chairman and president of data center and AI infrastructure firm CoreWeave, told CNBC on Nov. 11 that there is a groundswell of demand for data centers and AI buildout internationally.

But Intrador is hopeful the midterm election results will not lead to a “seismic” slowdown in U.S. data center construction. “We believe that what has occurred is a statement around how you build. We want to build responsibly,” Intrador said.

Others see the U.S. data center wave slowing but not subsiding.

“The frontier model owners, Anthropic and OpenAI, need data centers locally in the United States for the United States. There is no way around that,” said Thomas Anglero, CEO of MerkabaPhi AS, a Norwegian AI firm.

Anglero expects latency-based data centers to still get built in the U.S.

“A data center located in Europe or in Asia does not help them. It actually hurts them, and politically, the current presidential administration doesn’t want anything to happen in Asia. From an IT perspective, you need to have minimal latency,” Angeloro said.

The Trump administration and incoming Democratic Congress also have export controls on chips and other data center infrastructure.

“Any foreign-based data center will need computers that will need to get permission from the U.S. government to be exported out of the country,” said Kazanov, who is based in Poland. “The Congress will have the ability to pass such regulations too. In October 2025, the Senate voted for the GAIN AI Act, which limited the administration’s ability to revise export control regulations.”

There could be renewed push for AI export controls with the new Democratic Congress.

That could come into greater focus in light of the potential Chinese “honeypot” intelligence operation involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang (no relation), who worked for a Singapore chip buyer.

Jensen Huang resigned Thursday, Nov. 12, as president and CEO of NVIDIA after reports of a second affair with a NVIDIA executive.

NVIDIA makes AI chips and is a key driver of the U.S. data center wave. Jensen Huang and NVIDIA had lobbied the Trump administration to ease some export controls on AI chip shipments to China.

Up next — Will China gain from the pushback against AI and data centers in the U.S.?