A 16-foot Christmas tree grown at a Grey Eagle farm will arrive at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Monday, Nov. 16, after earning the honor of serving as the state’s holiday tree.

Cornerstone Pines, owned and operated by Chuck and Cathy Parker since 2008, is providing the Veitch-Balsam cross for display in the Capitol rotunda. The farm earned the distinction after growing this year’s Minnesota State Fair Grand Champion Christmas Tree.

The tree, known for its fragrant scent and soft, jewel-green needles, is scheduled to arrive at the Capitol at 10 a.m. Monday.

The selection continues Minnesota’s tradition of showcasing locally grown Christmas trees during the holiday season.

Cornerstone Pines, located in Grey Eagle, offers visitors the opportunity to choose and cut their own Christmas trees. The farm also features horse-drawn wagon rides through wooded areas, visits with Santa and other family activities.

The farm is a member of Minnesota Grown and the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association.

The Capitol tree delivery will provide an opportunity to recognize Minnesota’s Christmas tree industry and the family-owned farm behind this year’s selection.