DULUTH—The St. Louis County Historical Society will celebrate regional Ojibwe culture and creativity during its annual Native American Heritage Day on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The free, public event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Kirby Ballroom at UMD. This year’s theme, “Native Creativity,” will highlight the work of local Ojibwe artists and explore the connections between Native identity and artistic expression.

Organized under the guidance of the Historical Society’s American Indian Advisory Committee, the event is being held in partnership with UMD’s American Indian Learning Resource Center and Indigenous Student Organization.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet local Ojibwe artists, view their work, learn about their creative influences and purchase artwork. Hands-on craft activities will also be available.

A panel discussion featuring local artists Moira Villiard, Karen Savage Blue and Linda LeGarde Grover is scheduled for noon. A free lunch will be provided by The Food Stand during the discussion.

The Historical Society also plans to unveil the design for its new Lake Superior Ojibwe Gallery, which is scheduled to open in June 2027. A scale model of the exhibit, constructed by exhibit designer and fabricator Gary Lundstrom, will be on display at the Historical Society’s table.

The gallery preview will offer visitors an early look at the Society’s plans to interpret and share the history and culture of Lake Superior Ojibwe people.

Following the Heritage Day activities, UMD’s Indigenous Student Organization will host a Round Dance from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Kirby Ballroom.

The Historical Society credited Jody O’Connor and Jeremy Wilson of UMD’s American Indian Learning Resource Center, along with Indigenous Student Organization co-presidents Sean Drift and Jazzmine Long, for their assistance in organizing the event.

Financial support for the celebration comes from the 1854 Treaty Authority and North Shore Bank.

The Historical Society’s American Indian Advisory Committee advises the organization on the research, collection, preservation and interpretation of Minnesota Indian people’s history. The committee also assists with exhibitions, publications, public programs and other initiatives while serving as a resource and liaison between the Society and Native people of the region.

Native American Heritage Day offers community members an opportunity to learn about regional Ojibwe culture through art, conversation, hands-on activities and cultural programming.

Admission is free, and the event is open to everyone.