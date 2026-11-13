Northland Foundation awards $675,000 in quarterly grants supporting northeast Minnesota communities

The Northland Foundation awarded 22 grants through its Quarterly Grant program to nonprofit organizations and community partners in northeast Minnesota in the third quarter of 2026.

Building on $130,000 in similar grants awarded last quarter, three more targeted grants went toward American Indian Education and Indigenous youth development programs in the region. The $70,000 in special grants were made to these programs to help them create new learning opportunities and better engage the school body, community, and tribal elders.

Five other grants last quarter were awarded to child care businesses in Chisholm, Duluth, Taconite, and Virginia. The $60,000 in grants support child care creation, expansion, and retention, with funding support from the State of Minnesota. The latest data show that the seven-county region is short by about 4,300 child care slots.

“Here’s a startling statistic: our region today has only half as many family child care businesses than it had in 2017. This is especially devastating to rural areas where families may live an hour or more from the nearest child care center, which might not have infant or toddler openings anyway,” stated Northland Foundation President Tony Sertich.

“Grant dollars to help boost child care capacity in our region is one strategy among many. It isn’t the complete answer to the child care dilemma, but every slot created or kept matters,” said Sertich, “and we appreciate the state-legislated funds that allow us to make these grants.”

All quarterly grants awarded July 1 through September 30, 2026, are listed on the Northland Foundation website.

BASIC NEEDS

Grants in support of services and programming that address human needs essential to overall wellbeing, such as food security, housing, aging, homeless services, and more.

KOOTASCA Community Action Inc., Grand Rapids: $40,000

To support food security initiatives and related basic needs programming in Itasca and Koochiching Counties.

Citizens for Backus AB, Inc., International Falls: $30,000

To support food security through multigenerational meal access programming for families and community members in Koochiching County.

One Roof Community Housing, Duluth: $60,000

To support services that increase homeownership and home rehabilitation assistance for families in Duluth.

Damiano of Duluth, Duluth: $30,000

To support programming and services for unhoused and low-income community members in the Central Hillside neighborhood of Duluth.

Union Gospel Mission, Duluth: $45,000

To support emergency shelter and food security services in the Duluth community.

Access North Center for Independent Living of Northeastern Minnesota, Hibbing: $25,000

To support programming and services that increase in-home safety and accessibility for older adults in northeastern Minnesota.

Children’s Dental Services, Inc., Minneapolis: $30,000

To support access to dental care and oral health education for low-income children in northeastern Minnesota.

Head of the Lakes United Way, Duluth: $35,000

To provide general operating support for initiatives that serve children and families in Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties.

True North Goodwill, Duluth: $30,000

To support programming that helps low-income individuals in the Duluth and Iron Range communities overcome barriers to employment and increase their economic mobility.

Minnesota Diversified Industries, Minneapolis: $30,000

To support skill-building and training that increases independence and access to meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities in northeastern Minnesota.

BELONGING

Support for projects and initiatives designed to help everyone, especially those under-served or under-represented in traditional power structures, gain full and fair access to essentials like housing, education, and employment, and generally thrive.

Schools and Programs serving Native American students, Northeast Minnesota: $70,000

To support Native American student well-being through culturally relevant activities that promote joy and healing.

Grand Rapids School District—ISD 318, Grand Rapids, in collaboration with Deer River and Greenway Schools: $30,000

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet: $20,000

Bois Forte Boys and Girls Clubs, Nett Lake and Vermilion: $20,000

Family Freedom Center, Duluth: $50,000

To support programming that promotes resilience, economic development, and community leadership for Black, Native, multiracial, low-income, and working-class families in the Duluth area.

DOMESTIC AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE AND ABUSE INTERVENTION/PREVENTION

Grants supporting prevention and intervention such as shelter, advocacy, legal, and other supports in relation to domestic and family violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Advocates Against Domestic Abuse d/b/a HOPE, Aitkin: $60,000

To support community advocacy, direct services, and education for those experiencing domestic violence in Aitkin County.

EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE AND EDUCATION

Support for programming focused on prenatal to age five that nurtures the whole child, including physical, cognitive, emotional, and social development.

Child Care Expansion and Retention, Northeast Minnesota: $60,000

For child care program expansion in northeast Minnesota with funding provided by the State of Minnesota with Northland Foundation support.

Care with Amanda, LLC, Virginia: $25,000

Little Blessings Childcare Center, LLC, Virginia: $10,000

Sydney Watland, Taconite: $10,000

Vanessa Wychwood, Duluth: $2,500

Summer LaMont, Chisholm: $2,500

OUT-OF-SCHOOL-TIME SERVICES

Grants supporting structured, consistent, and accessible out-of-school time educational programming and activities for broad groups of children and youth.

Friends of the Finland Community, Finland: $40,000

To support youth and family programming and services in the Finland community.

Lake Superior YMCA, Duluth: $40,000

To support free, enriching afterschool programming for children and families in the Harbor Highlands neighborhood of Duluth.