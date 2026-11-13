Midco plans to invest more than $20 million over several years to expand high-speed fiber internet service to approximately 14,700 homes and businesses across central and northeastern Minnesota, including several communities in and around Itasca County.

The project will replace portions of the company's existing hybrid fiber-coaxial network with fiber-to-the-premises technology. The planned upgrades will cover approximately 400 miles of network infrastructure.

Communities included in the project include Bovey, Coleraine, Floodwood, Hill City, McGregor and several others. Portions of Grand Lake, Greenway and Canosia townships are also included.

Midco President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Dold said the investment reflects the company's long-term commitment to the region and will provide improved connectivity for residents, businesses and local institutions.

Work is already underway in McGregor, where Midco is completing approximately five miles of fiber construction during 2026. The project is expected to serve about 277 locations.

The company is also upgrading network facilities acquired from SCI Broadband, including installing new equipment and transitioning network systems. Midco expects to have completed upgrades to approximately half of the acquired service area by the end of 2026.

Broader construction is expected to continue in phases beginning in 2027 and extending over several years. Specific schedules will depend on engineering, permitting, construction readiness and funding plans.

Midco said it will notify customers and community leaders as individual construction areas and timelines are finalized.

In addition to its infrastructure investment, the Midco Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to Zion Lutheran Church of Cloverdale to help improve its community playground. The grant will support improvements intended to provide a safer and more welcoming recreational space for area children and families.

Residents and businesses can check fiber service availability at Midco.com or by calling 800-888-1300.