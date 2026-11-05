“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: With all these bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters can you please write about the important of hand signals and the law?

Answer: I sure can. This is a great topic when it comes to safety and sharing the road.

Obey all traffic signs and signals. Cyclists are not exempt from traffic laws. Signal your intentions clearly and early.

Signal right turns by extending your right arm OR upturning your left arm.

Signal left turns by extending your left arm straight out to the left.

Signal stopping or slowing by extending your left arm straight down with your palm facing rearward.

If riding in a group, point to and call out hazards to other bicyclists.

For more information, please visit www.bikemn.org

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow—Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.