Free winter gear for 1,000+ people, plus a marketing class’s “Blue Out”

Free winter wear goes to more than 1,000 people at Open Door Coat Rack

The first car arrived at 6:20 a.m. Oct. 21, nearly three hours before the Open Door Coat Rack opened at United Methodist Church of Grand Rapids. Tentative numbers show 644 items went to children and 372 to adults, with 59 volunteers putting in 442 hours. Organizers say demand remains strong, and some sizes ran out, including men’s coats in 3XL and up.

Minnesota North students turn a class project into a “Blue Out”

Students in Nick Rothstein’s marketing course on Minnesota North’s Itasca campus planned and promoted an Oct. 7 “Blue Out” at a volleyball game, rather than working through a hypothetical case study. The event aimed to boost attendance and school spirit and to raise money for the Itasca Campus Food Shelf. Students created the social media content, printed ads and promotional messaging.