Open Door Coat Rack gives out free winter wear to hundreds

GRAND RAPIDS — The first car arrived at 6:20 a.m. Oct. 21, nearly three hours before the doors opened at United Methodist Church of Grand Rapids. By 9 a.m., cars were lined up through the church parking lot and down the street toward Highway 169.

They were waiting for the Open Door Coat Rack, a two-day event that gives away free winter clothing to children and adults. This year’s event ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Tentative numbers from the church show 644 items went to children and 372 to adults, for more than 1,000 in all. Fifty-nine volunteers put in 442 hours.

“There’s such a strong need here,” said Kay Klingman, who co-chairs the event committee with Sheila Weeks. “I don’t think any of us realize how big it is.”

Organizers said they have given out more than 1,000 coats combined to children and adults each year.

New gear for kids, donated coats for adults

For children from birth to age 18, the committee buys new coats, boots, snow pants and mittens. All children receive waterproof mittens. The main focus is elementary students, Klingman said, because kindergarten through fifth-grade students can’t go out for recess without warm clothes.

“Children need to be outside,” she said. “They need to run. They need fresh air.”

The purchases are paid for through grants, gifts from individuals and donations from churches. Organizers shop clearance sales at the end of the season, but Klingman said last winter’s clearance racks were picked clean. The Grand Rapids Lions Club also holds a waterproof mitten drive for the event and brought in 129 pairs this year. Organizers also work with Foster Love, which passes along nearly new items it receives.

Adult coats come mainly from donations. Most Grand Rapids churches take part by collecting used adult coats, Klingman said. Collection begins in the spring, and garage sale season runs from May through September. Volunteers at the participating churches clean the coats, put them on hangers and bring them to the host church the week before the event. Donations were also accepted at the church Oct. 17, 19 and 20.

One volunteer made it her mission to buy used adult boots at garage sales, the Salvation Army and Goodwill, Klingman said. As a result, this year’s adult boot selection was the largest the event has ever had.

Even so, some sizes ran out. The event was out of several boot sizes and down to only medium snow pants. The biggest gap was in men’s coats in sizes 3XL and up, which are scarce and cost more. Klingman said volunteers had to turn away at least four men during the first day.

“I told him, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she said of one man. “He said, ‘It’s normal.’”

From donation tables to shopping

The coat giveaway began about 20 years ago at the Methodist church, when it was a small effort that offered only used clothing. People filled out a form and then browsed the donated items.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers stopped giving out used clothing, and families ordered items in advance and picked them up at a drive-through. Today, a committee of multiple churches runs the event, with the Methodist church as host. Many volunteers return year after year. Families are once again able to shop inside, and cars are given numbers in the order they arrive.

The day before the event opens to the public, six or seven recovery and counseling agencies bring clients to shop first, many of whom do not have winter coats, Klingman said.

“When we see those little babies come in and they don’t have anything, it just goes to your heart,” she said.

Klingman said the same families often return each year, and winters in northern Minnesota make the need hard to ignore. “This is a cold place to be in the wintertime,” she said.