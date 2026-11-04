Itasca County Habitat announces $5,000 matching gift for Give to the Max Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.—Itasca County Habitat for Humanity is inviting the community to double its impact this Give to the Max Day, November 19, thanks to a generous donor who will match contributions dollar for dollar, up to $5,000.

The matching gift provides an opportunity to raise $10,000 to support affordable homeownership in Itasca County, where housing costs continue to challenge local families.

According to MN Compass, more than 58% of renter households in Itasca County spend over 30% of their income on housing. Across the county, nearly 4,900 households face this financial burden. A 2024 housing study also estimated demand for 80 to 85 affordable for-sale housing units between 2024 and 2029.

“These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet,” said Arthur Schoonmaker, Volunteer Outreach and Marketing Coordinator. “They’re our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and families raising children right here in our communities.”

Through ongoing homebuilding projects in Grand Rapids and the Deer River area, Itasca County Habitat for Humanity works alongside volunteers, donors, and partner families to create affordable homeownership opportunities.

“A home is more than four walls and a roof,” Schoonmaker added. “It’s stability, opportunity, and a foundation for the future. We can’t solve the housing crisis overnight, but together, we can help one more family. And then another.”

Community members can participate in Give to the Max Day by donating at: www.givemn.org/organization/Itascahabitat

For more information about Itasca County Habitat for Humanity, visit itascahabitat.org or call 218-999-9001.