‘They made my dreams come true’: A Grand Rapids woman’s path to surrogacy

The first time Jordan Groom left the hospital after delivering twins for another family, the thank-yous flowed and followed her out the door. They found her in the lobby. They found her in the parking garage, where the intended parents had parked right next to her. When she merged onto I-5, there they were again, in the next lane.

“I was like, oh my gosh,” Groom said, laughing. “I actually felt the same way. I felt like I had to thank them for allowing me this beautiful experience.”

That moment sums up how Groom, who now lives in Grand Rapids with her own family, approaches gestational surrogacy: as a gift that runs in both directions. “They made my dreams come true,” she said of the couple, “but I’m sure it felt vice versa.”

Groom’s path started with a coworker back in her hometown of Forks, Washington, a woman she describes as amazing, who endured repeated miscarriages. “It was really hard and heartbreaking seeing my friend go through that,” she said. At the time, Groom hadn’t yet had children of her own, which surrogates must have. She said that if she had, she would have done it on the spot. “I was desperately trying to find a way to help her as she went through that time.”

The idea stayed with her, helped along by her younger brother, who is unable to have biological kids of his own. If he ever wanted to be a father, she said, “I would be his surrogate in a heartbeat.”

After her third child was born, Groom and her husband, Alex, knew their family was complete. “Anything can happen in pregnancy, so I wanted to be sure of that,” she said. With Alex’s support, she began revisiting the idea of surrogacy and began her journey with an excited and hopeful heart. Despite her eagerness, the start was a bit rocky. The first agency she applied to turned her down. “I honestly thought I was never going to become one because of that,” she said.

She hadn’t lost all hope and continued applying to agencies. To Groom’s surprise, a second agency, Oceanside Surrogacy, said yes. She was matched with a single man who hoped for twins. Groom, who says pregnancy has always come easily to her, was open to it. She traveled to California, passed her medical screening and completed other necessary steps. Then they learned both embryos had taken. Thirty-seven weeks and two days later, after what Groom described as an easy and magical birth, two healthy babies were born.

A second journey

Her second surrogate pregnancy, also twins, was a little bit different. “I guess I felt my age,” she said with a laugh, alluding to the soreness in her back and hips throughout. As her due date approached, Groom learned one baby was breech, so she delivered via C-section and successfully delivered two more beautiful, healthy babies, helping to fulfill the dream of parenthood for another hopeful family. This time, the intended parent was a single woman and a first-time parent.

Along the way, Groom worked for more than two years as a case coordinator at Oceanside, at one point supporting more than 60 surrogates. This gave her additional insight into the surrogacy world, having been on both sides. The advice she offers to those interested in surrogacy is encouraging:

“I’m so grateful to be able to do this, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is a very long journey. It’s not quick and easy,” she said. Screening, medications and sometimes delays are all part of it. Her biggest message: “Do it for the right reasons and not to have compensation anywhere on your mind.”

What’s next

Groom says she isn’t finished. “I actually just sent my records out again,” she said with a chuckle. This time, it would be a singleton journey. “I’m very excited.”