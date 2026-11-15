There are some nice freebies up for grabs in Grand Prairie right now. Here’s a quick list of what your neighbors are giving away.

Item: Sony flat screen TV

Condition: Good condition (no extra details given)

Location: Trailwood, Grand Prairie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A Sony flat screen TV that’s listed as in good condition. Great if you need an extra TV for a bedroom, game room, or kids’ space. Size and inputs are not listed, so you may want to message the poster for details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Shoes, size 8

Condition: Not stated

Location: 4321 Endicott Dr., Grand Prairie, TX (Sheffield Village)

Source: nextdoor.com

Free size 8 shoes. The poster says they will be outside at the address, so you can likely just swing by and pick them up while they’re still there.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3rd row seat for H2 Hummer

Condition: Not stated

Location: Mira Lagos, Grand Prairie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A third-row seat that fits an H2 Hummer. Helpful if your SUV is missing the back row or you want a replacement. No color or fabric details are listed, so check the post or message the owner if you need more info.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Blue StreetStrider elliptical bike

Condition: Good condition

Location: Mira Lagos, Grand Prairie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A blue StreetStrider elliptical bike in good condition. This is an outdoor elliptical-style bike you stand on while you ride. Great for exercise if you want something different from a regular bicycle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Grand Prairie tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head over if it’s listed as a porch pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.