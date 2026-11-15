Looking for a new feline friend in Grand Prairie, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at Grand Prairie Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

DODO BIRD is a young orange tabby kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity. If you’re hoping to raise a cat from a young age and watch him grow, he could be a great match for your family.

👉 Meet DODO BIRD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

SNOW WHITE is a beautiful adult calico cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who is past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are ready to relax and enjoy home life with you.

👉 Meet SNOW WHITE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

TUCAN is a brown tabby kitten who would love a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and lots of fun, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet TUCAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

APPLE PIE is another adorable brown tabby kitten, a great choice if you’re looking for a young cat to bond with from the start. Consider meeting him if you’re ready for a playful new family member.

👉 Meet APPLE PIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Prairie, TX, please consider visiting Grand Prairie Animal Services or calling (972) 237-8575 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.