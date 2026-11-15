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🐱 Sweet Grand Prairie Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Grand Prairie, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at Grand Prairie Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.
DODO BIRD
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
DODO BIRD is a young orange tabby kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity. If you’re hoping to raise a cat from a young age and watch him grow, he could be a great match for your family.
👉 Meet DODO BIRD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SNOW WHITE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
SNOW WHITE is a beautiful adult calico cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who is past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are ready to relax and enjoy home life with you.
👉 Meet SNOW WHITE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUCAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
TUCAN is a brown tabby kitten who would love a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and lots of fun, he may be the one for you.
👉 Meet TUCAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
APPLE PIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
APPLE PIE is another adorable brown tabby kitten, a great choice if you’re looking for a young cat to bond with from the start. Consider meeting him if you’re ready for a playful new family member.
👉 Meet APPLE PIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Grand Prairie, TX, please consider visiting Grand Prairie Animal Services or calling (972) 237-8575 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.