Grand Prairie’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady favorites looking for help. If you like fast-paced work and serving guests, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: NAPOLI PIZZA

NAPOLI PIZZA Location: Grand Prairie, TX (75052)

Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Full-time (listed as OTHER) Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Perks: Employee discount, paid training

Requirements: 1+ year quick service/fast food, ServSafe Certification, night shift, able to commute to 75052

This role is all about making Neapolitan pizzas and other dishes with strong knife skills and solid food safety. Great fit if you’ve worked in busy kitchens and want steady hours and a clean, organized station.

Employer: Cinemark

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $16.15/hour

Perks: Employee discount, free movies, 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, daily pay, growth and education help (*per Cinemark career site; may vary)

You’ll help run all areas of the theatre, train staff, handle reports, and keep guests happy. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants leadership experience plus movie perks.

Employer: Bubba’s 33 (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Weekly pay, competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Weekly pay, competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Perks: Flexible schedules, training on scratch-made recipes, cross-training, and promotion from within; health and wellness benefits listed on their careers site

You’ll cook scratch-made comfort food in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Ideal if you like high energy, want to build real cooking skills, and are looking for long-term growth.

Employer: Concord Hospitality

Location: Grand Prairie, TX (EpicCentral area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Perks: Full-time benefits, career advancement focus; bilingual posting (English/Español)

You’ll clean and service guest rooms, keep your cart stocked, report maintenance issues, and respond to guest requests. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, and want a hotel role with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.