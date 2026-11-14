Grand Prairie’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid union and commercial work on offer. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are a few strong options worth a quick look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.40 – $45.60/hour

Prep and paint interior and exterior plant buildings, offices, and equipment using brushes, rollers, and airless spray gear. Needs 1–2 years’ painting experience plus short trades training; comes with Lockheed’s full benefits package and flexible schedules.

Employer: GNS Electric Inc. (listed via Abstrakt Marketing Group )

GNS Electric Inc. (listed via ) Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35 – $45/hour

Lead or work on a crew doing commercial/industrial installs, maintenance, and troubleshooting for motors, controls, and circuits. Requires a Journeyman or Master Electrician license and at least 5 years of experience, with plenty of overtime potential.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie / Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.70 – $47.28/hour

High-end finish carpentry on cabinets, doors, partitions, and custom woodwork from blueprints and sketches. Needs at least 3 years of carpentry plus trades training; U.S. citizenship and shift flexibility required, with strong pay and full benefits.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.