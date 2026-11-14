Grand Prairie’s roads and shops are busy, and a few solid transportation employers are hiring right now. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Herc Rentals Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$28 per hour

Entry-level mechanic role keeping rental equipment in top shape. You’ll do preventative maintenance, basic repairs, and learn from senior techs, with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help) and room to grow into higher-level mechanic positions.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly plus commission (company standard)

Senior shop tech role for folks with 5+ years experience. You’ll handle advanced diagnostics and repairs (brakes, A/C, transmissions, suspension), help train junior techs, and talk directly with customers about needed maintenance.

Employer: Stone Transport

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Listed as full-time, hours are part-time (5–15 hrs/week)

Listed as full-time, Pay: $27 per hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Bonuses: $1,500 retention bonus, $150 clean inspection bonus (no limit)

Great fit if you want extra income, not a full schedule. You’ll switch scrap trailers at a local plant, work every other Saturday (and some Sundays), and must have 1+ year CDL driving and 1+ year heavy haul experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.