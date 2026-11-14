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🚌 Grand Prairie Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Grand Prairie’s roads and shops are busy, and a few solid transportation employers are hiring right now. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, these are worth a look.
Mechanic C
- Employer: Herc Rentals
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24–$28 per hour
Entry-level mechanic role keeping rental equipment in top shape. You’ll do preventative maintenance, basic repairs, and learn from senior techs, with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help) and room to grow into higher-level mechanic positions.
Technician A - FT 8146
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly plus commission (company standard)
Senior shop tech role for folks with 5+ years experience. You’ll handle advanced diagnostics and repairs (brakes, A/C, transmissions, suspension), help train junior techs, and talk directly with customers about needed maintenance.
CDL A Part-Time Truck Driver - End Dump
- Employer: Stone Transport
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Listed as full-time, hours are part-time (5–15 hrs/week)
- Pay: $27 per hour, weekly pay
- Bonuses: $1,500 retention bonus, $150 clean inspection bonus (no limit)
Great fit if you want extra income, not a full schedule. You’ll switch scrap trailers at a local plant, work every other Saturday (and some Sundays), and must have 1+ year CDL driving and 1+ year heavy haul experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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