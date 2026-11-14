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Grand Prairie
🏭 Grand Prairie Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $70K–$100K+ Roles
12 days ago
Grand Prairie’s plants and shops are busy right now, from defense manufacturing to custom windows and photo products. If you like building, fixing, or inspecting things, there are several solid options here.
Printed Wiring Board Technician A – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie / Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $29.40 – $45.60/hr
Work on bare printed wiring boards for missile and fire-control systems using imaging, etching, plating, drilling, and testing. Great fit if you have PCB/PWB experience, high dexterity, and can work various shifts as needed.
Machine Repair Mechanic A
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.98 – $49.38/hr
Keep CNC machines, elevators, compressors, and other factory equipment running at peak performance. You’ll diagnose and repair mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and vacuum systems and mentor junior mechanics.
CMM Inspector
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.70 – $47.28/hr
Inspect complex mechanical parts and assemblies using CMM and precision tools. Ideal if you already have CMM experience and can read engineering drawings and use measurement equipment.
Entry Level Inspector – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $24.55 – $44.23/hr
Start your quality career inspecting mechanical parts and assemblies with visual checks and basic measurement tools. Good for folks with a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and interest in inspection.
Numerical Control Programming Stf – E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $89,100 – $165,500/yr
Senior CNC programming role creating and optimizing programs for a growing shop. You’ll develop new machining processes, improve existing programs, and troubleshoot issues; requires 5+ years NC programming with a CAM package.
Numerical Control Programming Sr – E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $72,500 – $134,600/yr
Experienced CNC programmer role focused on process development, efficiency, and scrap reduction. Needs 4+ years NC programming, strong GD&T reading skills, and comfort with multi-axis machining.
Production Associate T2C Conversion
- Employer: Sensaria
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts
- Pay: $16/hr + overtime
Hands-on production job making canvas, metal, wood prints, photo books, and more in a climate-controlled facility. No experience needed—just be ready to stand all shift, lift up to 49 lbs, and work early or late shifts with overtime.
Production Associate 3
- Employer: Elevate Windows and Doors
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate saws and processing equipment to cut and process vinyl window and door components. You’ll set up machines, measure parts for accuracy, and work closely with your team to hit safety and quality goals.
Quality Engineer Sr – E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,300 – $158,300/yr
Senior quality role covering design, incoming material, production, and supplier performance. Great for someone with a STEM degree and 3+ years in mechanical/electrical quality, root cause analysis, and AS9102/FAI experience.
General Machinist C
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.05 – $44.85/hr
Entry-level machinist role running CNC and conventional machines, reading GD&T drawings, and inspecting your own work. Good step if you have 6–24 months of machining or trade training and can work 1st or 2nd shift.
Manufacturing Engineer – E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,500 – $130,900/yr
Support process development for mechanical parts, write clear work instructions, and troubleshoot production issues. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years in manufacturing, and the ability to obtain a secret clearance.
Manufacturing Engineer Stf – E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $104,900 – $194,700/yr
Senior manufacturing engineer focused on PCB-related processes, automation, and data-driven improvements. Requires a Chemical or Mechanical Engineering degree and 5+ years PCB experience, plus strong collaboration skills.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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