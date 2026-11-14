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💻 Grand Prairie IT Jobs: Multiple Lockheed Roles Over $85K
Grand Prairie’s tech scene is busy, especially around defense and aerospace. If you’ve got SAP, cyber, or embedded software skills, there are several high-paying roles open right now.
SAP Business Analyst Sr – E3 (SAP S/4HANA Master Data)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX (GeoZone 3 – Dallas–Fort Worth area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300 (GeoZone 3 range for this role)
Work on SAP S/4HANA for production operations, focusing on master data across MM, PLMSI, MDG, and PEO. Great fit if you like bridging business and IT, leading design discussions, and working with large data sets in a manufacturing/defense setting. U.S. citizenship is required.
Cyber Systems Security Engineering Stf – E4 (Cyber Security Engineer)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,600 – $224,000
Senior cyber role in the Program Protection team, designing and testing anti-tamper and embedded cybersecurity for DoD weapon systems. Ideal if you have DoD SDLC experience, security control implementation (NIST 800-53/161), and a DoD 8570 cert (or can get one in 6 months). U.S. citizenship and ability to get a Secret clearance (interim to start) are required.
Note: A second posting lists the same role and details; it’s the same position.
Embedded Software Engineering Manager – L5
- Employer: Lockheed Martin – Missiles and Fire Control
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX (role notes Dallas area, onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,300 – $275,500
Lead and grow an embedded software engineering team working on high-integrity systems like flight control, avionics, and defense platforms. Good match if you have RTOS experience, prior team lead/management, and an active DoD Secret clearance plus a background in C/C++/Ada and Agile/DevSecOps.
Note: A second posting lists the same manager role and details; it’s the same position.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the company’s job page. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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