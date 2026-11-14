Grand Prairie’s tech scene is busy, especially around defense and aerospace. If you’ve got SAP, cyber, or embedded software skills, there are several high-paying roles open right now.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX (GeoZone 3 – Dallas–Fort Worth area)

(GeoZone 3 – Dallas–Fort Worth area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300 (GeoZone 3 range for this role)

Work on SAP S/4HANA for production operations, focusing on master data across MM, PLMSI, MDG, and PEO. Great fit if you like bridging business and IT, leading design discussions, and working with large data sets in a manufacturing/defense setting. U.S. citizenship is required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000

Senior cyber role in the Program Protection team, designing and testing anti-tamper and embedded cybersecurity for DoD weapon systems. Ideal if you have DoD SDLC experience, security control implementation (NIST 800-53/161), and a DoD 8570 cert (or can get one in 6 months). U.S. citizenship and ability to get a Secret clearance (interim to start) are required.

Note: A second posting lists the same role and details; it’s the same position.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Missiles and Fire Control

Lockheed Martin – Missiles and Fire Control Location: Grand Prairie, TX (role notes Dallas area, onsite)

(role notes Dallas area, onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Lead and grow an embedded software engineering team working on high-integrity systems like flight control, avionics, and defense platforms. Good match if you have RTOS experience, prior team lead/management, and an active DoD Secret clearance plus a background in C/C++/Ada and Agile/DevSecOps.

Note: A second posting lists the same manager role and details; it’s the same position.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the company’s job page. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.