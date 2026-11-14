Healthcare hiring in Grand Prairie, TX is steady right now, with options both in‑clinic and fully remote. Here are several solid roles for licensed pros ready for their next move.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General and vascular Ultrasound Tech (RDMS/RVT) role doing high‑quality diagnostic imaging and assisting with ultrasound‑guided procedures. Good fit if you’re credentialed (RDMS and/or RVT), detail‑oriented, and like working closely with a multidisciplinary care team.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: Grand Prairie, TX (DFW urgent care team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Urgent care PA role with a major Texas health system, caring for patients across the lifespan in a clinic setting. You’ll assess, diagnose, prescribe, and manage treatment plans with strong support from a collaborative team; TX PA license, NCCPA certification, BLS, and 1+ year experience required.

Employer: Elevance Health – CareBridge Health (Carelon)

Location: Grand Prairie, TX (100% virtual; must meet location policy)

Type: Full-time

Work Hours: 4×10s, Mon–Sun , 2 weekends/month, 8:00 AM–7:00 PM CST

4×10s, , 2 weekends/month, Salary: Not listed

Fully remote RN role focused on transitions of care, health coaching, and chronic disease management. Great if you like phone/virtual education, motivational interviewing, and coordinating care; requires an AS in Nursing, 2+ years relevant clinical or home health/discharge planning experience, and an active RN license (compact license and Spanish strongly preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.