Grand Prairie’s leadership job scene is hot right now, especially in defense and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got program or operations experience, there are several high‑impact roles open with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX (Missiles and Fire Control)

(Missiles and Fire Control) Salary: $72,500 – $134,600

Type: Full-time

Senior planner role owning Integrated Master Schedules for critical missile and hypersonic programs. Great fit if you’re strong with tools like MS Project/Primavera, EVM, and briefing leadership, and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance.

Note: A second posting for this same role exists, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Type: Full-time

Lead the new Project Management Office for Advanced Manufacturing Technology, guiding project engineers and driving factory‑wide process and technology upgrades. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree, strong project/program management chops, and enjoy cross‑functional leadership with big visibility.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Type: Full-time

Production Operations Lead role for an advanced missile development program, overseeing schedules, budgets, and manufacturability from design through production. Great for leaders with production operations experience, broad hardware knowledge, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply. Don’t wait too long; leadership roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.