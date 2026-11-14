Grand Prairie has a nice mix of front-line retail and office-based customer roles right now. Good options whether you like helping people in-store or supporting clients by phone and email.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock shelves, keep aisles tidy, and help shoppers find what they need in a busy neighborhood grocery store. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and enjoy daily customer interaction.

Employer: Houchens Insurance Group

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior client service role handling commercial insurance accounts, renewals, and a small team of client associates. Comes with employee ownership (ESOP) and a full benefits package for experienced insurance pros.

Employer: Jared Jewelers (Signet Jewelers)

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a jewelry store, lead the team, and drive sales while keeping customer service standards high. Good next step if you have retail leadership experience and want more responsibility and growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.