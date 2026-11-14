undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Grand Prairie Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Client Roles
Grand Prairie has a nice mix of front-line retail and office-based customer roles right now. Good options whether you like helping people in-store or supporting clients by phone and email.
Grocery Clerk ELR
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stock shelves, keep aisles tidy, and help shoppers find what they need in a busy neighborhood grocery store. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and enjoy daily customer interaction.
Commercial Lines Insurance Account Manager
- Employer: Houchens Insurance Group
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior client service role handling commercial insurance accounts, renewals, and a small team of client associates. Comes with employee ownership (ESOP) and a full benefits package for experienced insurance pros.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Jared Jewelers (Signet Jewelers)
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a jewelry store, lead the team, and drive sales while keeping customer service standards high. Good next step if you have retail leadership experience and want more responsibility and growth.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.