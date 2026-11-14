Grand Prairie is buzzing with high-tech defense work right now, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’ve got a STEM degree and can clear security, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Lead the technical strategy for next-gen RF sensor products across multiple business areas. Big-picture systems role where you own roadmaps, guide cross-functional teams, and help move new tech from concept into production.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Hands-on integration and test role working with in-house and COTS/GOTS hardware and software. Great fit if you like lab work, oscilloscopes, schematics, and turning complex system requirements into real test setups.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Senior mechanical design role on the Precision Strike Missile program, focused on 3D CAD (CREO), production support, and supplier coordination. Good for engineers who enjoy detailed design plus real-world manufacturing problem solving.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Associate manager role leading the Tactical Missile Launcher engineering team. You’ll own cost, schedule, and technical direction while mentoring engineers and interfacing with customers and production.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie/Dallas, TX area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,100 – $182,100

GNC modeling and simulation role working on missile 6-DOF sims and sensor models in C++ and MATLAB. Ideal if you like math-heavy algorithm work, HWIL support, and system performance analysis.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,100 – $182,100

Design and test GNC algorithms for air and missile systems, from 6-DOF simulations to HWIL and flight test support. Good match if you enjoy control theory, state estimation, and working across software and test teams.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Early- to mid-career role building and deploying robotic and automation solutions on the factory floor. You’ll program robots/PLCs, integrate vision and tooling, and help boost throughput and safety in missile production.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.