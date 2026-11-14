Grand Prairie’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, and finance pros are in demand. If you’ve got a head for numbers and don’t mind working in a secure, regulated space, these Lockheed Martin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas–Fort Worth area)

(Dallas–Fort Worth area) Type: Full-time (telework with DFW as primary location)

(telework with DFW as primary location) Salary: $59,900 – $111,300 (GeoZone 3 range covering Grand Prairie)

Lead the estimating and pricing side of government proposals—building cost models, shaping bid strategies, and supporting contract negotiations. Good fit if you know materials cost estimating, FAR/DFARS, and Excel, and want high visibility plus a path to mentor junior analysts.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX (listed as Dallas area)

(listed as Dallas area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600

Senior Global Supply Chain Financial Analyst role, pulling data from multiple systems to drive decisions and reporting. Great if you’re strong in Excel, analytics, and financial modeling, and can support a Secret clearance for work tied to defense programs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas area)

(Dallas area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,100 – $165,500

Lead a team of four analysts handling FP&A, program finance, and reporting for Tactical Missiles After Market contracts. Ideal for someone with defense finance, EVMS, and CSR/LRP experience who wants leadership responsibility and regular interaction with senior management.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas or Orlando listed; this posting covers Grand Prairie)

(Dallas or Orlando listed; this posting covers Grand Prairie) Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300

Own supplier price/cost analysis and negotiations to support major programs, with 20–25% domestic and international travel. Good match if you have a business or supply chain degree, experience in cost/price analysis and negotiations, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.