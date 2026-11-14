Looking for a new feline friend in Grand Prairie, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at Grand Prairie Animal Services for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Cranberry is a tiny tortoiseshell baby who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. As a young kitten, she’ll likely adapt well to new routines and can learn good habits early.

👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Cornbread is a brown tabby kitten with classic good looks and a whole life ahead of her. Kittens like Cornbread usually do well in many types of homes when given patience, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet CORNBREAD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Thor is a young black-and-white tuxedo boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. A young cat like Thor can be a great match if you want a playful companion who’s a bit more grown-up than a baby kitten.

👉 Meet THOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Prairie, consider calling Grand Prairie Animal Services at (972) 237-8575 to ask about these cats, their adoption fees, and whether they’re spayed/neutered and vaccinated. You can also visit their online listings to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.