undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Grand Prairie Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a new feline friend in Grand Prairie, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at Grand Prairie Animal Services for a safe, loving home.
CRANBERRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Cranberry is a tiny tortoiseshell baby who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. As a young kitten, she’ll likely adapt well to new routines and can learn good habits early.
👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CORNBREAD
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Cornbread is a brown tabby kitten with classic good looks and a whole life ahead of her. Kittens like Cornbread usually do well in many types of homes when given patience, playtime, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet CORNBREAD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
THOR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Thor is a young black-and-white tuxedo boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. A young cat like Thor can be a great match if you want a playful companion who’s a bit more grown-up than a baby kitten.
👉 Meet THOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Grand Prairie, consider calling Grand Prairie Animal Services at (972) 237-8575 to ask about these cats, their adoption fees, and whether they’re spayed/neutered and vaccinated. You can also visit their online listings to learn more and submit an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.