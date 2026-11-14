Looking for a loyal friend in Grand Prairie? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Grand Prairie Animal Services for someone to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound mix

Treeing Walker Coonhound mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Hazelnut is a young hound pup with a striking brindle-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Hazelnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Saluki mix

Saluki mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Ms. Roo is a graceful young girl with beautiful tricolor markings. She’s looking for a home that will give her gentle guidance and time to settle in.

👉 Meet Ms. Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Mayflower is a young, white-coated beauty who’s ready for a fresh start. She’ll do best with a family ready to continue her training and give her daily exercise.

👉 Meet Mayflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Gizard is a handsome brindle boy with lots of potential. As a young dog, he’ll enjoy an active home and consistent routines.

👉 Meet Gizard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Giblet is a chocolate-colored youngster who’s ready to learn and bond with his new people. He’ll thrive with structure, play, and positive training.

👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services

Phone: (972) 237-8575

Duck is an adult Doberman mix with a rich brown coat. He’s looking for a committed adopter who can give him regular exercise and a calm, stable home.

👉 Meet Duck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Prairie, TX, please consider visiting Grand Prairie Animal Services or calling (972) 237-8575 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.