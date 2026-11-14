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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Grand Prairie
Looking for a loyal friend in Grand Prairie? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Grand Prairie Animal Services for someone to give them a safe, loving home.
HAZELNUT
- Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Hazelnut is a young hound pup with a striking brindle-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet Hazelnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MS. ROO
- Breed: Saluki mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Ms. Roo is a graceful young girl with beautiful tricolor markings. She’s looking for a home that will give her gentle guidance and time to settle in.
👉 Meet Ms. Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAYFLOWER
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Mayflower is a young, white-coated beauty who’s ready for a fresh start. She’ll do best with a family ready to continue her training and give her daily exercise.
👉 Meet Mayflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GIZARD
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Gizard is a handsome brindle boy with lots of potential. As a young dog, he’ll enjoy an active home and consistent routines.
👉 Meet Gizard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GIBLET
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Giblet is a chocolate-colored youngster who’s ready to learn and bond with his new people. He’ll thrive with structure, play, and positive training.
👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DUCK
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Grand Prairie Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 237-8575
Duck is an adult Doberman mix with a rich brown coat. He’s looking for a committed adopter who can give him regular exercise and a calm, stable home.
👉 Meet Duck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Grand Prairie, TX, please consider visiting Grand Prairie Animal Services or calling (972) 237-8575 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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