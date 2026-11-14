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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Grand Prairie Today
Grand Prairie neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need storage, pet gear, or furniture, take a look below.
Empty Shoe Boxes
Item: Empty shoe boxes (about 10 boxes)
Details:
- Great for storing small items, crafts, or organizing closets
- All boxes are empty and ready to reuse
Location: Cross Timbers, Grand Prairie, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Pet Fence – 8 Pieces with Gate, 40" Tall
Item: Metal pet fence, 8 panels with gate, 40" tall
Details:
- Described as a sturdy metal pet crate
- Has a handle for easy transport
- Good for containing pets indoors or outdoors (as described)
Location: Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brand New King Size Mattress in Plastic
Item: Standard King mattress, brand new
Details:
- Brand new, never used
- Still in plastic packaging
- Poster asks that you message only if you can pick it up
Location: Mira Lagos, Grand Prairie, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Grand Prairie tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.