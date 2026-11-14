Grand Prairie neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need storage, pet gear, or furniture, take a look below.

Item: Empty shoe boxes (about 10 boxes)

Details:

Great for storing small items , crafts, or organizing closets

, crafts, or organizing closets All boxes are empty and ready to reuse

Location: Cross Timbers, Grand Prairie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal pet fence, 8 panels with gate, 40" tall

Details:

Described as a sturdy metal pet crate

Has a handle for easy transport

Good for containing pets indoors or outdoors (as described)

Location: Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Standard King mattress, brand new

Details:

Brand new , never used

, Still in plastic packaging

Poster asks that you message only if you can pick it up

Location: Mira Lagos, Grand Prairie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Grand Prairie tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.