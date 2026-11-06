🍽️ Grand Prairie Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Grand Prairie’s food and fun scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Help keep the dining room clean, safe, and guest-ready so people can be seated fast and enjoy their meals. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow in a busy, family-style restaurant.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, putting away clean equipment, and helping with deliveries in a fun sports-and-entertainment venue. Perks can include free play, half-price food, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and more for those who qualify.

Employer: Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Various (restaurant, bar, events roles)

Various (restaurant, bar, events roles) Pay: Starting at $8–$13/hr depending on position ($2.13/hr for tipped roles)

Big walk-up hiring event Nov 11–12, 11 AM–8 PM at 3750 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. They’re hiring for bartender, busser, food runner, grill support, host, server, events associate and more; experience is a plus but not required, and they offer training, benefits, and growth from entry-level.

If any of these sound like you, click through, apply online, and don’t wait—these kinds of roles in Grand Prairie tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.