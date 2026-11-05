🚚 Grand Prairie Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles

Grand Prairie’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from the yard to the director’s chair. Here are several supply chain and logistics roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Shorr Packaging Corp.

Shorr Packaging Corp. Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work with sales, design, and procurement to source corrugated packaging and set up new items. This role stands out for its $70K+ pay, strong benefits (ESOP, 401(k) match, generous PTO), and a mix of vendor negotiation and internal collaboration.

Employer: Pollo Regio / El Regio Distribution Center

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Salary: $47,000 – $61,000/year

Type: Full-time

Source materials and services, negotiate pricing, and manage purchase orders and vendor data. Good fit if you have 2–5 years as a buyer and strong Excel skills, with perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and food discounts.

Employer: Blue Line Distribution (Little Caesars)

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the entire DC operation, from warehouse and drivers to customer service and safety. Ideal for someone with a logistics or business degree and several years of transportation/warehouse leadership who wants full P&L, staffing, and compliance responsibility.

Employer: Poly-America, LP

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Move 48’ and 53’ trailers around the yard on a 4 days on / 4 days off, 12-hour shift schedule. Good match if you have at least one year driving commercial trucks or yard mules and like steady, physical work with benefits and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.