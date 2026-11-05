📅 Holiday library events & closures in Grand Prairie

📅 Holiday fun: Winter events at Grand Prairie libraries

Grand Prairie libraries have a full lineup of winter activities plus a few schedule changes.

Schedule changes

Special events

Santa’s Sewing Workshop (16+)

Tue, Dec 1, 2026, 6:30–8:00 PM

Main Library, 901 Conover Dr., 75051

Festive hand‑sewing class for adults. First come, first served.

Jingle Bell Bash (All Ages)

Wed, Dec 2, 2026, 6:00–7:00 PM

Shotwell Library, 2750 Graham St., 75050

Holiday party with dancing, face painting, photos with Santa, and Baile Folklórico.

Night at the North Pole (All Ages)

Wed, Dec 9, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM

Main Library, 901 Conover Dr., 75051

Train rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts, and more.

Strummin’ Through the Snow (All Ages)

Fri, Dec 11, 2026, 6:30–7:30 PM

City Hall, 300 W. Main St., 75050

Family ukulele concert with snow effects and the Mobile Library.