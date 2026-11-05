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📅 Holiday library events & closures in Grand Prairie
📅 Holiday fun: Winter events at Grand Prairie libraries
Grand Prairie libraries have a full lineup of winter activities plus a few schedule changes.
Schedule changes
- Regular programs paused: Nov 23–27 and Dec 21–Jan 8
- Libraries closed: Nov 26–27 (Thanksgiving) and Dec 24–25 (Christmas)
Special events
Santa’s Sewing Workshop (16+)
Tue, Dec 1, 2026, 6:30–8:00 PM
Main Library, 901 Conover Dr., 75051
Festive hand‑sewing class for adults. First come, first served.
Jingle Bell Bash (All Ages)
Wed, Dec 2, 2026, 6:00–7:00 PM
Shotwell Library, 2750 Graham St., 75050
Holiday party with dancing, face painting, photos with Santa, and Baile Folklórico.
Night at the North Pole (All Ages)
Wed, Dec 9, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM
Main Library, 901 Conover Dr., 75051
Train rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts, and more.
Strummin’ Through the Snow (All Ages)
Fri, Dec 11, 2026, 6:30–7:30 PM
City Hall, 300 W. Main St., 75050
Family ukulele concert with snow effects and the Mobile Library.
Winter Wonderland (All Ages)
Thu, Dec 17, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM
City Hall, 300 W. Main St., 75050
Petting zoo, inflatables, crafts, winter tattoos, and more.
More Info: Winter Events at the Libraries - Grand Prairie Lib...
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