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Grand Prairie
🛒 Grand Prairie Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Grand Prairie has some solid front-line roles right now, from housing to pool care to merchant support. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Resident Experience Specialist - BTR
- Employer: BH Management Services, LLC
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX (multiple communities, travel ~60%)
- Salary: $22/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: You’ll be the go-to person for residents—leasing homes, solving issues, and helping with events and marketing across several build-to-rent communities. Good fit if you enjoy being on the move, working with people, and handling a mix of office and on-site tasks.
Shift Lead 2
- Employer: Leslie’s (pool & spa retail)
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Salary: $13.00 – $15.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Lead shifts, help customers with pool and spa needs, and support the General Manager with store operations, opening/closing, and deposits. Great step up if you have retail or customer service experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight into full management.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: 1N1 Merchant Solutions (listed via Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce)
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Help business merchants with account questions, payment processing issues, and POS/terminal support. Ideal if you’re organized, dependable, and like problem-solving over the phone or online; bilingual is preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, benefits, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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