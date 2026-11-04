🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both seasonal and long-term roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gap

Gap Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor at an iconic American brand. You’ll support the store leadership team, coach associates on selling, help with opening/closing, and keep merchandising sharp so customers have a smooth, on-trend shopping experience. Perks include big merchandise discounts, 401(k) with match, PTO, and medical, dental, and vision for eligible employees.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love beauty and want holiday-season hours. You’ll keep shelves stocked, help with shipments and inventory, reset displays, and maintain store cleanliness so guests have a fun, easy shopping trip. Expect lots of movement, flexible shifts (including early mornings and nights), and chances to learn more about top beauty brands.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax)

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00/hour

Hands-on leadership role where you support store operations and help customers with short-term financial services. You’ll handle account management, coach team members, manage risk and collections, and help grow the business. Comes with paid training, career advancement paths, medical options, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and more.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.