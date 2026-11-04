🏭 Multiple Grand Prairie Manufacturing Roles, Up to $30/hr

Grand Prairie’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and leading teams. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $30/hour

Shift: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM (2nd shift)

Support a busy bubble and foam extrusion plant by keeping production equipment running safely and smoothly. You’ll handle troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and repairs on mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, with strong benefits including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Employbridge

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior-level CNC setup machinist role for someone with 10+ years of CNC experience. You’ll program and run multi-axis machines, edit G-code, read complex blueprints, and work with both metals and plastics while owning quality from setup through final inspection.

Employer: Frontline Source Group – Nationwide Staffing & Executive Search

Location: Grand Prairie, TX (client based in Dallas, TX)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Not listed

Lead a growing event rental warehouse operation, managing inbound/outbound flow, inventory, and a mostly Spanish-speaking team. Great fit if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), hands-on, and ready to handle scheduling, safety, and process improvements, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good industrial jobs in Grand Prairie tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.