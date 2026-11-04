🚧 Grand Prairie construction hiring now for multiple skilled roles

Grand Prairie’s building scene is busy, and solid trade skills are in demand. Here are several local roles where you can stay close to home and keep your schedule full.

Employer: GDA Contractors

GDA Contractors Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay + bonus + truck allowance)

Work with senior management and field crews to keep commercial waterproofing and restoration projects on track. This role is great if you have a Bachelor’s in Construction Management/Engineering and at least 1 year of construction experience, and want clear growth, 401(k) with match, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local electrical contractor)

(recruiting for a local electrical contractor) Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus bonus (based on experience)

Estimate local commercial and industrial electrical projects so you’re not always on the road. If you have 3+ years of electrical estimating, can read plans, and know tools like Accubid or ConEst, this offers steady local work, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and long-term growth with an established contractor.

Employer: LeafFilter Gutter Protection / Leaf Home Bath

Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Type: Full-time (1099-style installer work)

Salary: Not listed (paid per job, weekly)

Install tub-to-shower conversions and walk-in tubs for a fast-growing one-day bath remodel company. Ideal if you have bath remodel experience, your own box truck/cargo van or pickup with enclosed trailer, and liability insurance—Leaf Home Bath lines up the pre-sold jobs, stages materials, and pays you weekly, with the chance to work 5+ days a week if you want.

If one of these feels close to what you do, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.