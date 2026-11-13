🚨 Four Grand Meadow family members who were found dead after a house fire on Nov. 8 died from gunshot wounds, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims are 7-year-old Calvin and 14-year-old twins Felix and Oliver Christenson. The sheriff’s office says their deaths were homicides. Their father, Levi Christenson, died by suicide.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at a home at the corner of First Avenue Northeast and First Street in Grand Meadow. After firefighters brought the fire under control, they found the four deceased inside.

Sheriff Steve Sandvik called it a tragic event for the close-knit community and asked that everyone respect the privacy of those involved. The sheriff’s office does not expect to release more information soon.

Felix and Oliver were freshmen at Grand Meadow High School and played on the school football team. A family friend has created a GoFundMe to support the boys’ mother, Lauren Hosp, and is asking surrounding communities to offer love, compassion, and support.