Grand Ledge has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like building, fixing, and working with tools.

Here are a few strong options worth a look:

Employer: Roberts Sinto Corporation

Roberts Corporation Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a well-established manufacturing shop doing blueprint reading, layout, and welding on a variety of industrial projects. This role is ideal if you have industrial welding/fabrication experience and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, disability and life insurance, EAP, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sparky's Electric, LLC

Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Residential electrician role with no weekends, paid drive time, and no use of your personal vehicle. Great if you have 2+ years of electrical experience, know residential code, and want steady work plus health, dental, life insurance, retirement plan, and PTO.

Employer: Sparky's Electric, LLC

Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Good fit if you’re earlier in your electrical career with about 1 year of experience and want to grow. You’ll handle residential wiring, remodels, and service upgrades, with no weekends, paid drive time, and access to health, dental, life insurance, retirement plan, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings or room to train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.