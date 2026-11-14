Grand Ledge is busy in the foundry and surface treatment world right now. If you like hands-on work, travel, and big industrial machines, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Roberts Sinto Corporation

Roberts Corporation Location: Grand Ledge, MI (travel up to 75%)

(travel up to 75%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on green sand preparation systems in foundries across North America. You’ll install, rebuild, and optimize sand controllers, mullers, and sand plants, and act as a process expert helping customers cut defects and downtime.

Employer: Roberts Sinto Corporation

Roberts Corporation Location: Grand Ledge, MI (travel up to 75%)

(travel up to 75%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialize in chemically bonded sand systems and continuous mixers. This role is all about full machine rebuilds, precise resin/catalyst metering, and keeping no-bake lines and reclamation systems running smoothly at customer foundries.

Employer: Roberts Sinto Corporation

Roberts Corporation Location: Grand Ledge, MI (travel up to 75%)

(travel up to 75%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customer plants to install, rebuild, and tune shot blast machines and dust collectors. You’ll handle heavy mechanical work, PLC troubleshooting, and blast pattern optimization on Sinto and other major OEM equipment.

If you’ve got strong mechanical and electrical skills and don’t mind travel, this is a solid time to throw your hat in the ring in Grand Ledge.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.