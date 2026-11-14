undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Grand Ledge MI Manufacturing: Several Field Tech Roles Open
Grand Ledge is busy in the foundry and surface treatment world right now. If you like hands-on work, travel, and big industrial machines, these openings are worth a look.
Green Sand Systems & Sand Control Field Service Technician
- Employer: Roberts Sinto Corporation
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI (travel up to 75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on green sand preparation systems in foundries across North America. You’ll install, rebuild, and optimize sand controllers, mullers, and sand plants, and act as a process expert helping customers cut defects and downtime.
No-Bake / Airset Foundry Field Service Technician
- Employer: Roberts Sinto Corporation
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI (travel up to 75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Specialize in chemically bonded sand systems and continuous mixers. This role is all about full machine rebuilds, precise resin/catalyst metering, and keeping no-bake lines and reclamation systems running smoothly at customer foundries.
Field Service Technician – Shot Blast
- Employer: Roberts Sinto Corporation
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI (travel up to 75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Travel to customer plants to install, rebuild, and tune shot blast machines and dust collectors. You’ll handle heavy mechanical work, PLC troubleshooting, and blast pattern optimization on Sinto and other major OEM equipment.
If you’ve got strong mechanical and electrical skills and don’t mind travel, this is a solid time to throw your hat in the ring in Grand Ledge.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.