🎓 Several Education Jobs Now Hiring in Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge is busy hiring in education right now, especially for teachers who love working with younger students and special education.

Employer: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)

Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support elementary students who need extra help in a smaller, focused setting. Great if you’re patient, organized, and want to make a big impact on kids who learn in different ways.

Employer: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)

Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high school students who need added academic and behavioral support. Good fit if you enjoy building one-on-one relationships and helping teens stay on track to graduate.

Employer: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)

Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach elementary students with Autism Spectrum Disorder in a structured, supportive classroom. Ideal for someone with strong special education skills and a calm, caring style.

Employer: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)

Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with preschool-age children who need early intervention services. Perfect if you love little ones and want to support families right from the start.

Employer: Learning Care

Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a classroom at a child care center with no nights or weekends, a 50% childcare discount, and 401(k) company match. Great for experienced early childhood teachers who want growth, training, and a fun, kid-focused workplace.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—schools and centers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.