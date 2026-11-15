Grand Junction’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several roles that stand out this week, from entry-level caregiving to $2K+/week travel contracts.

Employer: Live 2 B Healthy | Location: Grand Junction, CO

Live 2 B Healthy | Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor

Pay: $35–$45/hour

Lead small group fitness classes for older adults in senior living communities, plus optional one-on-one and small group training. Great fit if you’re certified, love working with seniors, and want a flexible daytime schedule with meaningful community impact.

Employer: Aya Healthcare | Location: Grand Junction, CO

Aya Healthcare | Grand Junction, CO Type: Travel / Internship

Pay: $2,454–$2,655/week for 13 weeks

Day-shift SLP role in a 252-bed acute care hospital, Monday–Friday, 8-hour days. Comes with Aya’s day-one medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and CEUs, ideal if you want strong pay plus big-agency support.

Employer: Aya Healthcare | Location: Grand Junction, CO

Aya Healthcare | Grand Junction, CO Type: Travel / Internship

Pay: $2,454–$2,655/week for 13 weeks

Four 10-hour day shifts in acute care with Epic charting and full Aya benefits. Good choice if you like long weekends, structured support, and premium travel OT pay.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses | Location: Grand Junction, CO

Nightingale Nurses | Grand Junction, CO Type: Travel

Pay: $2,062/week, 13 weeks, 37.5 hrs/week, day shift

Straightforward OT travel contract with daytime 8-hour shifts. Backed by a travel-focused agency that handles logistics so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff | Location: Grand Junction, CO

The Good Life MedStaff | Grand Junction, CO Type: Travel

Pay: $2,070/week, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift

OT travel role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Nice fit if you want a full 40-hour week and a recruiter focused on long-term travel careers.

Employer: ARMStaffing | Location: Grand Junction, CO

ARMStaffing | Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time Travel Contract

Pay: $2,139/week, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri days

Mix of day center therapy and home safety assessments, focused on helping older adults stay independent. Great if you like geriatric care, daytime hours, and a clear Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Meda Health | Location: Grand Junction, CO

Meda Health | Grand Junction, CO Type: Travel

Pay: $2,455/week, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Med Surg RN contract in an acute care hospital with day-one health, vision, dental, and life insurance. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify as a traveler and have at least 2 years’ experience and BLS.

Employer: PRN Healthcare | Location: Grand Junction, CO

PRN Healthcare | Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time Travel

Pay: $2,219/week, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Night-shift Med Surg RN role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision. Good if you want a stable night schedule and strong benefits.

Employer: PRN Healthcare | Location: Grand Junction, CO

PRN Healthcare | Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time Travel

Pay: $2,516/week, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Higher-paying Med Surg RN contract with the same PRN Healthcare support and benefits. Ideal if you’re a seasoned night nurse looking to maximize weekly pay.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (for a regional hospital) | Location: Grand Junction, CO

Talented Medical Solutions (for a regional hospital) | Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time, Direct Hire, Onsite Only

Pay: $69.00–$79.35/hour, plus possible bonuses and relocation

Plan and calculate radiation treatments using Eclipse, Mosaiq, Radformation, RadCalc, and Mobius in an oncology center. Strong match if you’re a CMD with 5+ years’ experience looking to relocate and settle into a permanent role with full benefits and 403(b).

Employer: Not listed | Location: Grand Junction, CO

Not listed | Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time, Entry Level

Pay: $20–$25/hour, about 40 hrs/week

Provide in-home support with daily tasks, personal care, meals, and transportation. Great starting point if you’re new to healthcare, want paid training, PTO, health insurance, mileage reimbursement, and a role where people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can share with you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.