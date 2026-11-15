Looking for a four-legged friend in Grand Junction, CO? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone just like you. Take a look, share with friends, and consider opening your home to one of these pups.

Breed: Shar Pei / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Shar Pei / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Shy at first, but very loving once he trusts you. Ronnie can feel overwhelmed with new people and places, but with patience and time, he bonds deeply and loves with his whole heart. He enjoys attention, affection, gentle handling, and playing with toys.

Shy at first, but very loving once he trusts you. Ronnie can feel overwhelmed with new people and places, but with patience and time, he bonds deeply and loves with his whole heart. He enjoys attention, affection, gentle handling, and playing with toys. Good with: Other dogs and kids (per description)

Ronnie is perfect for a calmer home that can give him time to warm up and blossom.

👉 Meet Ronnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

To learn more about Lola, her personality, and adoption details, please go straight to the shelter’s website. They do not see Adopt-a-Pet inquiries.

👉 Visit www.grandrivershumane.org to apply and see where you can meet Lola.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Wirehaired Pointer mix

Labrador Retriever / German Wirehaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Details about Sterling’s temperament and preferences are available directly from the shelter. As with Lola, the rescue does not respond to Adopt-a-Pet messages.

👉 Visit www.grandrivershumane.org to learn more about Sterling and submit an application.

👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large/Medium)

Mixed Breed (Large/Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Phone: (970) 434-7337

Personality: Big body, puppy heart! Floki is very social, loves to play, and doesn’t yet have all his manners, so he’ll benefit from some training. He does well with other dogs and absolutely loves kids, making him a fun family companion.

If you want an energetic buddy to keep you moving and laughing, Floki might be your guy.

👉 Meet Floki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

Labrador Retriever / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $0 (no-fee adoption)

(no-fee adoption) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Notes: Referral code RHHS76512 (may be needed when you inquire).

Angus is being rehomed by a private owner, so you’ll work directly with them on meet-and-greets and details.

👉 Meet Angus and contact the owner through adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix

Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $0 (no-fee adoption)

(no-fee adoption) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Notes: Referral code RHHS76512 (may be needed when you inquire).

Paco is also being rehomed by a private owner, likely through the same referral program as Angus.

👉 Meet Paco and contact the owner through adoptapet

Name on listing: COSC-Stray-29343 “Ahsoka” – Delta

COSC-Stray-29343 Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Beagle mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Phone: (970) 434-7337

Ahsoka is a young pup, so she’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, patience, and lots of love as she grows. Contact the shelter for details on her temperament and needs.

👉 View Ahsoka’s profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Junction, please share these pups with friends and family, or reach out to the shelters and owners to set up a meet-and-greet. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of these dogs into a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.