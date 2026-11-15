undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Grand Junction
Looking for a four-legged friend in Grand Junction, CO? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone just like you. Take a look, share with friends, and consider opening your home to one of these pups.
Ronnie
- Breed: Shar Pei / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Shy at first, but very loving once he trusts you. Ronnie can feel overwhelmed with new people and places, but with patience and time, he bonds deeply and loves with his whole heart. He enjoys attention, affection, gentle handling, and playing with toys.
- Good with: Other dogs and kids (per description)
Ronnie is perfect for a calmer home that can give him time to warm up and blossom.
👉 Meet Ronnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lola
- Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
To learn more about Lola, her personality, and adoption details, please go straight to the shelter’s website. They do not see Adopt-a-Pet inquiries.
👉 Visit www.grandrivershumane.org to apply and see where you can meet Lola.
👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sterling
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Wirehaired Pointer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
Details about Sterling’s temperament and preferences are available directly from the shelter. As with Lola, the rescue does not respond to Adopt-a-Pet messages.
👉 Visit www.grandrivershumane.org to learn more about Sterling and submit an application.
👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Floki
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large/Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society
- Phone: (970) 434-7337
- Personality: Big body, puppy heart! Floki is very social, loves to play, and doesn’t yet have all his manners, so he’ll benefit from some training. He does well with other dogs and absolutely loves kids, making him a fun family companion.
If you want an energetic buddy to keep you moving and laughing, Floki might be your guy.
👉 Meet Floki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angus
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no-fee adoption)
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)
- Notes: Referral code RHHS76512 (may be needed when you inquire).
Angus is being rehomed by a private owner, so you’ll work directly with them on meet-and-greets and details.
👉 Meet Angus and contact the owner through adoptapet
Paco
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no-fee adoption)
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)
- Notes: Referral code RHHS76512 (may be needed when you inquire).
Paco is also being rehomed by a private owner, likely through the same referral program as Angus.
👉 Meet Paco and contact the owner through adoptapet
COSC-Stray-29343 "Ahsoka" - Delta
- Name on listing: COSC-Stray-29343 “Ahsoka” – Delta
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society
- Phone: (970) 434-7337
Ahsoka is a young pup, so she’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, patience, and lots of love as she grows. Contact the shelter for details on her temperament and needs.
👉 View Ahsoka’s profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Grand Junction, please share these pups with friends and family, or reach out to the shelters and owners to set up a meet-and-greet. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of these dogs into a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.