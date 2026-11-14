Grand Junction has some solid transportation roles open right now, from local routes to aviation support. All three are full-time and come with benefits.

Employer: Rexel USA

Rexel USA Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–3:00 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay (CO): $17.24–$28.45/hour + Branch Pool bonus plan

Drive a company van or box truck (no CDL needed) delivering electrical products to customers and branches. Daytime hours, steady schedule, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Jacam Catalyst, LLC

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

CDL role delivering hazardous chemicals and treating oilfield wells. You’ll use your Class B (or A) CDL with Hazmat, Tanker, and Airbrake endorsements and oilfield experience, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, and more.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site in the hangar)

(on-site in the hangar) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$23/hour + shift differential, bonus potential

Hands-on role cleaning and detailing aircraft inside and out, plus basic shop clean-up. Good fit if you like physical work and vehicles; no prior aviation experience required, just a high school diploma and some detailing/cleaning background. Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, and flexible schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.