Grand Junction has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with your hands and staying active. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility)

National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility) Location: Grand Junction Airport, Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Schedule: Sun, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat 12:30pm–8:30pm (Wed/Thu off)

Clean and sanitize rental cars, trucks, and vans at the airport and help keep the lot and branch looking sharp. Comes with paid time off, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, employee discounts, and training.

Employer: Hilltop Community Resources

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time PRN (hours vary with staffing needs)

Full-time PRN (hours vary with staffing needs) Pay: $17.35–$18.21/hour

Application deadline: 11/20/26

Help keep Hilltop’s buildings, apartments, and outdoor areas clean and safe with general cleaning, laundry, trash, and some light grounds work (including snow removal). No experience required, and you get competitive pay, benefits, and growth opportunities in a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Housing Resources of Western Colorado

Location: Grand Junction, CO (work across Western Colorado)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Install and replace furnaces and water heaters for the Weatherization Program, mostly in Grand Junction with some travel. Role includes a work vehicle, tools provided, health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and holidays, plus steady technical work that directly helps local families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and opens a door you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.