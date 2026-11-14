Grand Junction is busy right now with utility work and aviation maintenance, so hands-on tradespeople have some solid options.

Here are a few construction & skilled trades openings worth a look:

Employer: Peak Utility Services Group

Peak Utility Services Group Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $21–$23/hour

Work on underground utilities in residential and commercial areas, helping with digging, spotting, and site clean-up around heavy equipment. Good fit if you can handle heavy manual labor, want to learn more skills, and like working outdoors with a crew.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Grand Junction, CO (on-site, hangar/shop)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $20–$35/hour (state-disclosed range)

Help refurbish and repair interiors on high-end private aircraft—carpet, insulation, panels, and light electrical and mechanical work. Benefits start day one, with weekly pay, 401(k) match, and flexible schedules like 4x10s or 3x12s.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Grand Junction, CO (hangar environment)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22–$34/hour (state-disclosed range)

Hands-on sheet metal work on turbine aircraft—drilling, riveting, cutting, and working from blueprints, with the chance to help lead small crews. Comes with day-one benefits, weekly pay, bonus potential, and room to grow in a large MRO operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar openings and like to keep good local talent on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.