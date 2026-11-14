Grand Junction’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to high-paid clinical and research roles. If you’re in medicine, therapy, or care work, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week , nights, 13-week contract

Travel, , nights, contract Pay: $2,343 per week (estimated)

This Med Surg travel RN role includes floating between Oncology, Neuro, Intermediate, Med/Surg, Ortho, and Rehab. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , days, 10–14 week contract

Travel, , days, contract Pay: $2,261 per week (estimated)

Weekday, daytime OT role supporting a local rehab team. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , days, 13-week contract

Travel, , days, contract Pay: $2,598 per week (estimated)

Acute-care SLP travel role working with speech, voice, and swallowing disorders. Offers day-one benefits, 401(k), CE, sick pay, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week , nights, 13-week contract

Travel, , nights, contract Pay: $2,390 per week (estimated)

Night-shift Med Surg RN contract with weekly direct deposit, day-one medical/dental/vision/life, 401(k) match, bonuses, and licensure/relocation support.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, annual bonus, 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) up to 5% match, federal health/vision/dental, malpractice coverage

Lead all VA research activities locally, oversee R&D programs, mentor investigators, and carry a clinical caseload. Ideal for a board-certified physician with research leadership and grant experience, especially in rural health.

Employer: Intermountain Health – St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm, rotating weekends

Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm, rotating weekends Pay: $41.20 – $62.17 per hour

Inpatient/outpatient care management role doing assessments, discharge planning, and care coordination. Includes robust benefits and PTO, and is great for RNs with hospital experience who enjoy patient advocacy and care planning.

Employer: Columbine Caregivers

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Part-time to near full-time, 12–40 hrs/week

Part-time to near full-time, Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Overnight-focused personal care work helping clients at home with meals, light housekeeping, bathing, mobility, and safety. Offers flexible schedules, mileage reimbursement, paid training, PTO, and sick time.

Employer: Columbine Caregivers

Location: Grand Junction / Mesa County, CO

Type: Part-time to full-time, 8–40 hrs/week

Part-time to full-time, Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Personal Care Worker roles across Mesa County with shifts from 2–12 hours, mornings to overnights. Includes flexible scheduling, travel pay between close shifts, mileage reimbursement, paid orientation, PTO, and paid sick time.

Employer: Christian Living Communities | Cappella Living Solutions

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hiring range posted by employer (see listing)

Hands-on senior care role providing ADL support plus medication administration (QMAP/Med Tech/Med Aide) in a senior living community. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement with match, and PTO, and focuses on resident dignity and independence.

Employer: Pro Med HealthCare Services

Location: Grand Junction, CO 81506

Type: Part-time , Mondays & Tuesdays, 8:00 am–4:00 pm

, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8:00 am–4:00 pm Pay: $56.25 per hour

Clinic role doing Compensation & Pension exams for veterans—no ongoing treatment, prescribing, or disability rating decisions. Good fit for NPs/PAs (new grads welcome) who want steady hours and meaningful work with veterans.

Employer: SkillBuildersABA

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Provide ABA-based support to individuals with developmental disabilities, including behavior plans and ADL help, often in the community. Offers flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, professional development, relocation help, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Meds Talent LLC (for an oncology client)

Location: Grand Junction, CO 81505

Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite

Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift

Monday–Friday, day shift Salary: $143,520 – $190,000 per year

Senior-level CMD role planning and calculating radiation treatments in a collaborative oncology team. 5+ years’ experience and active CMD required; Eclipse planning experience is a big plus, with possible relocation assistance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on experience and schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.