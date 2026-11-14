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Grand Junction
🏥 Grand Junction CO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$190K
12 days ago
Grand Junction’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to high-paid clinical and research roles. If you’re in medicine, therapy, or care work, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,343/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, nights, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,343 per week (estimated)
This Med Surg travel RN role includes floating between Oncology, Neuro, Intermediate, Med/Surg, Ortho, and Rehab. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,261/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, days, 10–14 week contract
- Pay: $2,261 per week (estimated)
Weekday, daytime OT role supporting a local rehab team. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,598/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, days, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,598 per week (estimated)
Acute-care SLP travel role working with speech, voice, and swallowing disorders. Offers day-one benefits, 401(k), CE, sick pay, and weekly direct deposit.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,390/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, nights, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,390 per week (estimated)
Night-shift Med Surg RN contract with weekly direct deposit, day-one medical/dental/vision/life, 401(k) match, bonuses, and licensure/relocation support.
Physician – Chief of Research
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, annual bonus, 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) up to 5% match, federal health/vision/dental, malpractice coverage
Lead all VA research activities locally, oversee R&D programs, mentor investigators, and carry a clinical caseload. Ideal for a board-certified physician with research leadership and grant experience, especially in rural health.
RN Hospital Care Manager I
- Employer: Intermountain Health – St. Mary’s Regional Hospital
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm, rotating weekends
- Pay: $41.20 – $62.17 per hour
Inpatient/outpatient care management role doing assessments, discharge planning, and care coordination. Includes robust benefits and PTO, and is great for RNs with hospital experience who enjoy patient advocacy and care planning.
In Home Caregiver – Overnights Available
- Employer: Columbine Caregivers
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Part-time to near full-time, 12–40 hrs/week
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
Overnight-focused personal care work helping clients at home with meals, light housekeeping, bathing, mobility, and safety. Offers flexible schedules, mileage reimbursement, paid training, PTO, and sick time.
Caregivers Needed – In Home Care (Mesa County)
- Employer: Columbine Caregivers
- Location: Grand Junction / Mesa County, CO
- Type: Part-time to full-time, 8–40 hrs/week
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
Personal Care Worker roles across Mesa County with shifts from 2–12 hours, mornings to overnights. Includes flexible scheduling, travel pay between close shifts, mileage reimbursement, paid orientation, PTO, and paid sick time.
Personal Care Partner II
- Employer: Christian Living Communities | Cappella Living Solutions
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hiring range posted by employer (see listing)
Hands-on senior care role providing ADL support plus medication administration (QMAP/Med Tech/Med Aide) in a senior living community. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement with match, and PTO, and focuses on resident dignity and independence.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Part-Time
- Employer: Pro Med HealthCare Services
- Location: Grand Junction, CO 81506
- Type: Part-time, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8:00 am–4:00 pm
- Pay: $56.25 per hour
Clinic role doing Compensation & Pension exams for veterans—no ongoing treatment, prescribing, or disability rating decisions. Good fit for NPs/PAs (new grads welcome) who want steady hours and meaningful work with veterans.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: SkillBuildersABA
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour
Provide ABA-based support to individuals with developmental disabilities, including behavior plans and ADL help, often in the community. Offers flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, professional development, relocation help, and advancement opportunities.
Radiation Therapy Dosimetrist (Medical Dosimetrist)
- Employer: Meds Talent LLC (for an oncology client)
- Location: Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift
- Salary: $143,520 – $190,000 per year
Senior-level CMD role planning and calculating radiation treatments in a collaborative oncology team. 5+ years’ experience and active CMD required; Eclipse planning experience is a big plus, with possible relocation assistance.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on experience and schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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