Grand Junction has a nice mix of steady retail, banking, and sales jobs right now. Good options here whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career track.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$24.60/hour + commission (target $9,360)

This is a tech-focused retail role where you help customers with internet, TV, and mobile, and earn solid commission on top of hourly pay. Includes free/discounted services and long-term career growth; must be able to work legally in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Employer: Office Depot

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.88/hour + potential incentives

Lead the sales floor, train associates, and handle opening/closing as an external key carrier. Good fit if you like tech, print services, and coaching a team while growing into higher retail leadership.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Type: Part-time

Help customers in the drug/general merchandise area, keep shelves stocked, and maintain a clean, safe store. Great entry role if you want steady hours and like helping shoppers find what they need.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Type: Part-time

Run the register, handle different payment types, and be the friendly face at checkout. Good for anyone with basic math skills and some customer service experience.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Type: Part-time

Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep the store tidy. A solid starter job if you’re new to retail and want flexible, entry-level work.

Employer: Timberline Bank

Location: Grand Junction, CO (Headquarters)

Grand Junction, CO (Headquarters) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $35,275–$47,725/year

Front-line banking role helping personal and business customers with accounts and online banking. Good step if you want to move from retail into professional financial services with clear growth to higher levels.

Employer: Fred Loya Insurance

Location: Grand Junction, CO (569 32 Rd, Unit 15D)

Grand Junction, CO (569 32 Rd, Unit 15D) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$22.00/hour

Use your English/Spanish skills to answer policy questions, take payments, and follow up on quotes and renewals. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO; state insurance licensing required.

Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$80,000/year

Assistant manager role in big-ticket retail with no late nights and Monday–Friday daytime hours. Offers strong earning potential, year-round stability, and full benefits including 401(k) match and employee discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast in a town this size.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.