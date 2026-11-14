Looking for a four-legged friend in Grand Junction, CO? These adoptable dogs are full of love and ready to join the right family. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting for you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large/Medium)

Mixed Breed (Large/Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $200

Phone: (970) 434-7337

Personality: Spunky, loving, and a little sassy. She adores people and wants to be the center of attention.

Spunky, loving, and a little sassy. She adores people and wants to be the center of attention. Best home: A home where she can be the only dog and soak up all the love. A home without young children is recommended.

👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Sweet, gentle girl who can be a bit nervous with new things but tries hard to be brave. Loves walks, exploring with her people, and curling up in laps.

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei / American Pit Bull Terrier

Shar Pei / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Well-mannered, steady, and calm. Enjoys nice walks, time with her people, and handles surprises without much fuss.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Classic energetic puppy! Bouncy, curious, toy-loving, and always ready for the next adventure.

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Thoughtful and sensitive Border Collie mix with unique, starry-looking eyes (no effect on vision). Shy at first but curious, enjoys walks, and is food-motivated.

👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Rottweiler

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Rottweiler Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Playful, smart, and a bit quirky once she trusts you. Wary of strangers at first, but warms up with walks and treats. Loves mental games and puzzle toys.

👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper (seal-brown look)

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper (seal-brown look) Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Playful, energetic, and people-loving Lab/Pit mix. Interested in other dogs and kids, already knows some tricks, and is a great small-to-medium size companion.

👉 Meet Otter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Great Dane

American Pit Bull Terrier / Great Dane Age: Young (older puppy)

Young (older puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Extremely active, playful, and curious. Has been at the county shelter for about 4 months. Would suit an athletic, outdoorsy person who wants an adventure buddy.

Extremely active, playful, and curious. Has been at the county shelter for about 4 months. Would suit an athletic, outdoorsy person who wants an adventure buddy. Note from shelter: They do not see Adopt-a-Pet inquiries—please contact them through their own website.

👉 Meet Blick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Huge lover of people and very loyal. Great with kids, though may be a bit much for very small children because of her size and enthusiasm. Pulls at first on leash, then settles into the walk.

👉 Meet Gemma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (Unknown Type)

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (Unknown Type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Playful and cuddly, with quirky ears and a “baby hippo/bear cub” look. Loves tug and fetch, then a comfy dog bed. Friendly greeter of new people. Potty trained, crate trained, and living with another dog in foster, but would also enjoy being an only dog.

👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society

Personality: Very people-focused, playful, affectionate, and confident. Loves fetch and quality time. Bonds strongly with her person and does best with someone confident and consistent. Good with kids and has done well with a foster cat after a slow introduction.

👉 Meet Poppi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Grand Junction area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Roice-Hurst Humane Society or Grand Rivers Humane Society to schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.