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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Grand Junction
Looking for a four-legged friend in Grand Junction, CO? These adoptable dogs are full of love and ready to join the right family. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting for you.
Ariel
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large/Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Roice-Hurst Humane Society
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Phone: (970) 434-7337
- Personality: Spunky, loving, and a little sassy. She adores people and wants to be the center of attention.
- Best home: A home where she can be the only dog and soak up all the love. A home without young children is recommended.
👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wendy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Sweet, gentle girl who can be a bit nervous with new things but tries hard to be brave. Loves walks, exploring with her people, and curling up in laps.
👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molly
- Breed: Shar Pei / American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Well-mannered, steady, and calm. Enjoys nice walks, time with her people, and handles surprises without much fuss.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mocha
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Classic energetic puppy! Bouncy, curious, toy-loving, and always ready for the next adventure.
👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luke (FKA Rango)
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Thoughtful and sensitive Border Collie mix with unique, starry-looking eyes (no effect on vision). Shy at first but curious, enjoys walks, and is food-motivated.
👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suki
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Rottweiler
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Playful, smart, and a bit quirky once she trusts you. Wary of strangers at first, but warms up with walks and treats. Loves mental games and puzzle toys.
👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Otter
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper (seal-brown look)
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Playful, energetic, and people-loving Lab/Pit mix. Interested in other dogs and kids, already knows some tricks, and is a great small-to-medium size companion.
👉 Meet Otter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blick
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Great Dane
- Age: Young (older puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Extremely active, playful, and curious. Has been at the county shelter for about 4 months. Would suit an athletic, outdoorsy person who wants an adventure buddy.
- Note from shelter: They do not see Adopt-a-Pet inquiries—please contact them through their own website.
👉 Meet Blick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gemma
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Huge lover of people and very loyal. Great with kids, though may be a bit much for very small children because of her size and enthusiasm. Pulls at first on leash, then settles into the walk.
👉 Meet Gemma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mira
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (Unknown Type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Playful and cuddly, with quirky ears and a “baby hippo/bear cub” look. Loves tug and fetch, then a comfy dog bed. Friendly greeter of new people. Potty trained, crate trained, and living with another dog in foster, but would also enjoy being an only dog.
👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppi
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Grand Rivers Humane Society
- Personality: Very people-focused, playful, affectionate, and confident. Loves fetch and quality time. Bonds strongly with her person and does best with someone confident and consistent. Good with kids and has done well with a foster cat after a slow introduction.
👉 Meet Poppi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Grand Junction area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Roice-Hurst Humane Society or Grand Rivers Humane Society to schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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