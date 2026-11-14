Looking for a feline friend in Grand Junction, CO? These adoptable cats are all being rehomed by private owners and are hoping for a safe, loving place to land.

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Adoption fee: $0 (no fee)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Ramona was sadly left behind when her previous family moved, but she has stayed sweet and resilient. She has an independent personality and makes a low‑maintenance companion. She keeps herself very well-groomed, with a beautiful coat and no matting or knots. She has also been spayed (fixed).

Ramona would be a nice match for someone who wants a calm, self-sufficient cat to share their home and give her the love and stability she’s been missing.

👉 Meet Ramona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact for Ramona:

For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Phone: Listed on her Adoptapet page

Type: Multiple barn / outdoor cats

Multiple barn / outdoor cats Breed: Mostly tabby and mixed

Mostly tabby and mixed Age: Young

Young Gender: Mostly female (varies)

Mostly female (varies) Color: Mix of colors; some black & white / tuxedo

Mix of colors; some black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (no fee)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

This private owner has several feral and very independent cats living on their property who need new, safe outdoor homes. These kitties are not ideal as indoor pets, but they can be excellent barn cats, farm cats, or outdoor mousers.

They’re looking for homes with:

A barn, stable, acreage, or outbuildings

Shelter , regular food , and fresh water

, regular , and A commitment to letting the cats live safely on the property

If you have a ranch, farm, or rural property and want natural pest control while giving these cats a second chance, this could be a great fit.

👉 Meet the barn cats and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact for Barn Cats:

For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Phone: Listed on their Adoptapet page

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (tortoiseshell)

Domestic Shorthair (tortoiseshell) Age: Adult (about 1–2 years)

Adult (about 1–2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Marceline is a young tortie who grew up in her current home from a kitten. Her birthday is May 23rd. She is described as very sweet and a comforting presence, especially if you struggle with anxiety—she’s a nice cat to have by your side.

She also loves to tuck herself into little nooks and crannies for long naps, so you may not see her every minute of the day. She is litter trained, though her owner notes she can be picky about using the box, so she’ll need someone patient who can help her feel secure and keep her setup just how she likes it.

Her family now has a new baby and feels they can’t fully meet Marceline’s needs, so they’re looking for a home that can give her more time and attention.

👉 Meet Marceline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact for Marceline:

For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Junction, CO)

Phone: Listed on her Adoptapet page

If you’re in or near Grand Junction, CO, please consider opening your home—or your barn—to one of these cats. Sharing this post with friends, neighbors, and local groups can also help them find safe, loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.