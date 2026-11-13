Grand Junction’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Holiday Cleaners and Laundromat

Holiday Cleaners and Laundromat Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Part-time (27–36 hrs/week)

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Smoke-free, fast-paced laundry shop where you’ll press and finish garments, run pressing machines, and keep the work area clean. Great fit if you already have pressing experience and like detailed, hands-on work.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,800 – $70,200 base + quarterly bonus

Lead a busy restaurant and fresh kitchen inside a Love’s Travel Stop. You’ll manage staff, food safety, inventory, and budgets, with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days) and room to grow.

Employer: Monument Ridge Health & Rehab

Monument Ridge Health & Rehab Location: Grand Junction, CO

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Cook for residents in a healthcare setting, preparing good-looking, tasty meals that meet dietary needs. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and other perks, ideal if you have large-batch cooking experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.